Isaiah Joe News: Not starting vs. Charlotte

Joe is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Hornets, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

The Thunder rested several regulars in the 133-100 win over the 76ers on Wednesday, but they'll play something closer to their regular first unit, meaning Joe will return to his regular bench role. The former Arkansas star has played off the bench most of the season, averaging 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.5 steals per game when deployed in the second unit.