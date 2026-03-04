Isaiah Joe News: Not starting vs. New York

Joe won't start against the Knicks on Wednesday, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.

Joe started Tuesday's win over the Bulls due to the absence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen), but the former will slide to the second unit Wednesday with Gilgeous-Alexander back in action. Joe has averaged 14.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 22.2 minutes per contest over his last five appearances off the bench.