Isaiah Joe News: Off injury report
Joe (personal) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's Game 4 against the Suns.
Joe missed Saturday's Game 3 due to personal reasons, but he will return to the lineup Monday. In two postseason appearances, Joe has averaged 7.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.0 steals in 17.5 minutes per contest.
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