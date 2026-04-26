Isaiah Joe headshot

Isaiah Joe News: Off injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Joe (personal) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's Game 4 against the Suns.

Joe missed Saturday's Game 3 due to personal reasons, but he will return to the lineup Monday. In two postseason appearances, Joe has averaged 7.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.0 steals in 17.5 minutes per contest.

Isaiah Joe
Oklahoma City Thunder
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