Isaiah Joe News: Omitted from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Joe (glute) is off the injury report for Friday's game against Denver, per Clemente Almanza of USA Today.

After suffering a bruised left glute in Wednesday's loss to Detroit, Joe is ready to roll for Friday's showdown. The sharpshooter is on fire as of late, averaging 16.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 3.7 three-pointers per tilt in 10 games while shooting 51.4 percent from deep.

