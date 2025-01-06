Isaiah Joe News: Plays 17 minutes

Joe closed Sunday's 105-92 victory over the Celtics with six points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 17 minutes.

Joe has now seen 18 or fewer minutes in four straight contests, averaging 7.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.8 three-pointers in that span. He's difficult to trust in fantasy right now, and that's with Alex Caruso (hip) and Ajay Mitchell (toe) on the shelf.