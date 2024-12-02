Isaiah Joe News: Plays just 13 minutes

Joe accumulated zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two assists in 13 minutes during Sunday's 119-116 loss to the Rockets.

For just the second time this campaign, Joe was held scoreless Sunday. He's been slumping pretty hard, failing to reach double-digit points in four of his last five outings. His workload had been pretty healthy before Sunday, so that's something to monitor going forward.