Isaiah Joe News: Plays just 13 minutes
Joe accumulated zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two assists in 13 minutes during Sunday's 119-116 loss to the Rockets.
For just the second time this campaign, Joe was held scoreless Sunday. He's been slumping pretty hard, failing to reach double-digit points in four of his last five outings. His workload had been pretty healthy before Sunday, so that's something to monitor going forward.
