Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Isaiah Joe headshot

Isaiah Joe News: Plays just 13 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 11:23am

Joe accumulated zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two assists in 13 minutes during Sunday's 119-116 loss to the Rockets.

For just the second time this campaign, Joe was held scoreless Sunday. He's been slumping pretty hard, failing to reach double-digit points in four of his last five outings. His workload had been pretty healthy before Sunday, so that's something to monitor going forward.

Isaiah Joe
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now