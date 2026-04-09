Isaiah Joe News: Pops for 21 against Clippers
Joe ended Wednesday's 128-110 win over the Clippers with 21 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 23 minutes off the bench.
The 26-year-old wing continues to fill up the bucket from long distance. Joe has drained multiple three-pointers in five straight games and 10 of the last 13, averaging 11.8 points, 3.0 threes, 2.2 boards, 0.8 assists and 0.6 steals in just 18.3 minutes a contest while shooting 51.5 percent from the floor and 48.1 percent from beyond the arc. With the Thunder having clinched the NBA's best record with Wednesday's win, second-unit players like Joe could see increased minutes this weekend as the regular season wraps up.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Joe See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?10 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 436 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 337 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 337 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 139 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Joe See More