Isaiah Joe headshot

Isaiah Joe News: Pops for 21 against Clippers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Joe ended Wednesday's 128-110 win over the Clippers with 21 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 23 minutes off the bench.

The 26-year-old wing continues to fill up the bucket from long distance. Joe has drained multiple three-pointers in five straight games and 10 of the last 13, averaging 11.8 points, 3.0 threes, 2.2 boards, 0.8 assists and 0.6 steals in just 18.3 minutes a contest while shooting 51.5 percent from the floor and 48.1 percent from beyond the arc. With the Thunder having clinched the NBA's best record with Wednesday's win, second-unit players like Joe could see increased minutes this weekend as the regular season wraps up.

Isaiah Joe
Oklahoma City Thunder
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