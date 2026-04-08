Isaiah Joe headshot

Isaiah Joe News: Pops for six treys in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Joe finished Tuesday's 123-87 win over the Lakers with 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-9 3Pt) and two rebounds across 18 minutes off the bench.

It's the third time in the last six games that Joe has delivered at least 15 points and four made three-pointers. His role and usage remain limited -- he hasn't played 20-plus minutes in a game since March 21 -- but in the eight contests since then he's averaged 10.6 points, 3.1 threes, 1.4 boards and 0.9 steals in 14.8 minutes while shooting a blistering 52.1 percent from long distance.

Isaiah Joe
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Joe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Joe See More
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
35 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
36 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
36 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
38 days ago