Isaiah Joe News: Productive in starting role

Joe supplied 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 21 minutes during Thursday's 129-92 victory over Toronto.

Joe and Cason Wallace have been alternating the starting role at the shooting guard position quite often, and Joe could be in line to secure the role for, at least, a few games based on this performance. The former Arkansas standout has scored at least 15 points in three of his last five appearances, including his last two starts, and he seems to be trending in the right direction following a slow start to the campaign.