Isaiah Joe News: Productive off bench

Joe posted 19 points (6-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes during Sunday's 121-105 win over the Bucks.

Luguentz Dort (hip) sat this game out and is day-to-day, presumably. Aaron Wiggins usually leads the second unit in usage, but he was dealing with an illness and saw just 19 minutes. Joe hasn't shot the ball well over his last seven games with a 38.3 percent mark from the field, but he's been productive with 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.4 three-pointers.