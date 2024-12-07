Isaiah Joe News: Returning to second unit

Joe is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Clemente Almanza reports.

Joe delivered 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 21 minutes during Thursday's 129-92 victory over Toronto in a starting role, but he'll return to the bench with Cason Wallace moving back to the first unit. Joe is averaging 8.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game when coming off the bench this season.