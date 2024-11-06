Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Joe News: Returns to starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Joe is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Joe has been in and out of the starting lineup so far this season, and he'll have another shot with the first unit Wednesday, sending Cason Wallace to the bench. Joe is averaging 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in his previous two starts this season.

