Isaiah Joe News: Ruled out Saturday
Joe (personal) has been ruled out for Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Suns on Saturday.
As expected, Joe will miss Game 3 while attending to a personal matter, and his next chance to play will come in Game 4 on Monday. With the 26-year-old wing and Jalen Williams (hamstring) both out, Ajay Mitchell, Cason Wallace and Jared McCain are candidates for increased run.
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