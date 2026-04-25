Isaiah Joe headshot

Isaiah Joe News: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Joe (personal) has been ruled out for Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Suns on Saturday.

As expected, Joe will miss Game 3 while attending to a personal matter, and his next chance to play will come in Game 4 on Monday. With the 26-year-old wing and Jalen Williams (hamstring) both out, Ajay Mitchell, Cason Wallace and Jared McCain are candidates for increased run.

Isaiah Joe
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Joe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Joe See More
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
26 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
52 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
53 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
53 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
55 days ago