Isaiah Joe News: Ruled out Saturday

Joe (personal) has been ruled out for Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Suns on Saturday.

As expected, Joe will miss Game 3 while attending to a personal matter, and his next chance to play will come in Game 4 on Monday. With the 26-year-old wing and Jalen Williams (hamstring) both out, Ajay Mitchell, Cason Wallace and Jared McCain are candidates for increased run.