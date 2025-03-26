Isaiah Joe News: Scores 14 points in win

Joe chipped in 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and three steals over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 121-105 victory over the Kings.

Aaron Wiggins (Achilles), Cason Wallace (knee) and Jalen Williams (hip) were all sidelined Tuesday, allowing Joe to play an expanded role. Apart from this outing, Joe has been a tough sell in fantasy formats lately, posting averages of 11.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 2.7 three-pointers in 24.0 minutes over his last 11 games.