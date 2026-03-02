Isaiah Joe News: Scores 14 points Sunday
Joe recorded 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and five rebounds in 21 minutes during Sunday's 100-87 victory over Dallas.
With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) back in action, Joe has come off the bench in the Thunder's last two games. While that reduces his fantasy appeal in most formats, he remains a player worth keeping close tabs on due to his ability to get hot at any minute. Joe has scored in double digits in eight of his last 10 appearances, averaging 15.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game over that stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Joe See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 255 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 246 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2010 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1218 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Joe See More