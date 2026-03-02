Isaiah Joe headshot

Isaiah Joe News: Scores 14 points Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 8:44am

Joe recorded 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and five rebounds in 21 minutes during Sunday's 100-87 victory over Dallas.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) back in action, Joe has come off the bench in the Thunder's last two games. While that reduces his fantasy appeal in most formats, he remains a player worth keeping close tabs on due to his ability to get hot at any minute. Joe has scored in double digits in eight of his last 10 appearances, averaging 15.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game over that stretch.

Isaiah Joe
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Joe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Joe See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
18 days ago