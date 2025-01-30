Isaiah Joe News: Scores 17 points off bench

Joe finished with 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-10 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 loss to the Warriors.

Joe was the only Thunder player to score in double figures off the bench Wednesday in the loss to the Warriors. He's now scored 17 points or more in five games this season while hitting five or more three-pointers four times during the 2024-25 campaign. The 25-year-old continues to be a solid contributor for Oklahoma City in the second unit, averaging 9.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 20.9 minutes per game.