Isaiah Joe News: Scores season-high 31 points Friday

Joe finished with 31 points (11-16 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and two assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 126-101 victory over the Knicks.

Joe was alternating between the starting lineup and the bench in the first two months of the regular season, and while he hasn't started a game since Dec. 23, he made a strong case to return to the first unit with his Friday showing. This effort marked a season-high scoring output for Joe -- and by a wide margin, as his previous season-high mark was 19 points in a win over the Jazz on Dec. 3. It also represented Joe´s first double-digit scoring game since Dec. 29.