Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Isaiah Joe headshot

Isaiah Joe News: Set to start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Joe will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Joe will make his 13th start of the season for the Thunder as the team deals with injuries and star players sitting for rest purposes. In his previous 12 starts, the 25-year-old guard averaged 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from deep.

Isaiah Joe
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now