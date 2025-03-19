Isaiah Joe News: Set to start Wednesday

Joe will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Joe will make his 13th start of the season for the Thunder as the team deals with injuries and star players sitting for rest purposes. In his previous 12 starts, the 25-year-old guard averaged 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from deep.