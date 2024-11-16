Isaiah Joe News: Solid performance in win

Joe finished Friday's 99-83 win over Phoenix with 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 22 minutes.

Joe started his third consecutive game and bounced back from a scoreless night against the Pelicans. The team has tinkered with Cason Wallace and Aaron Wiggins at the off-guard slot with no clear frontrunner, so fantasy viability for the trio is limited in the short term.