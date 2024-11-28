Isaiah Joe News: Solid shooting in starting role

Joe logged 17 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 105-101 victory over Golden State.

Joe's calf seems to have made a complete recovery, snd he mad his way back into the first unit to post his best scoring result of the season. He shot 50 percent from the floor and drilled four three-pointers to pad his totals. He platoons often with Cason Wallace, but Joe's solid game may put him on the positive end of the timeshare.