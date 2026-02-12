Isaiah Joe News: Solid showing in loss

Joe posted 17 points (5-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Thursday's 110-93 loss to the Bucks.

Joe earned his third start of the season and stepped up on the offensive end while the Thunder were without several key weapons. He's been dialed in from deep lately, where he's knocked down 17 of his last 31 tries (54.8 percent) over his previous four appearances.