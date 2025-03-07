Isaiah Joe News: Starting Friday

Joe is in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Trail Blazers on Friday, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Joe will make his 12th start of the season Friday as six Thunder players -- including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (rest) and Cason Wallace (knee) -- ruled out due to injury. Joe has averaged 8.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assist over 19.4 minutes per game since the beginning of February.