Isaiah Joe headshot

Isaiah Joe News: Starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Joe is in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Trail Blazers on Friday, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Joe will make his 12th start of the season Friday as six Thunder players -- including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (rest) and Cason Wallace (knee) -- ruled out due to injury. Joe has averaged 8.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assist over 19.4 minutes per game since the beginning of February.

Isaiah Joe
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
