Joe is part of the first unit for Monday's game against the Wizards, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Joe and Cason Wallace continue to split starts at the shooting guard position and Monday is Joe's turn to join the starters. In nine starts this season, Joe has averaged 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals across 25.0 minutes.