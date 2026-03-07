Isaiah Joe News: Starting Saturday
Joe will start Saturday's game against the Warriors, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
With Chet Holmgren (illness) and Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) out, Jaylin Williams and Joe will enter the starting five. As a starter this season (seven games), the 26-year-old swingman has averaged 13.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 29.0 minutes per tilt.
