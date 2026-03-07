Isaiah Joe headshot

Isaiah Joe News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Joe will start Saturday's game against the Warriors, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

With Chet Holmgren (illness) and Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) out, Jaylin Williams and Joe will enter the starting five. As a starter this season (seven games), the 26-year-old swingman has averaged 13.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 29.0 minutes per tilt.

Isaiah Joe
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Joe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Joe See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago