Isaiah Joe headshot

Isaiah Joe News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Joe is in the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup with the Cavs, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Joe will replace Aaron Wiggins in the first unit for Sunday's game, and it'll be Cason Wallace, Luguentz Dort, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein joining Joe in the starting group. In three starts this season, Joe has registered 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 triples per game.

Isaiah Joe
Oklahoma City Thunder
