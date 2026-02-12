Isaiah Joe headshot

Isaiah Joe News: Starting vs. Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Joe is starting Thursday's game against the Bucks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Joe will join the first unit with the Thunder missing three of their usual five starters. Joe fell short in his last opportunity with the starting five, as he tallied two points in 37 minutes Feb. 4 against San Antonio.

Isaiah Joe
Oklahoma City Thunder
