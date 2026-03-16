Isaiah Joe News: Strong line off bench

Joe supplied 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt) and four rebounds in 21 minutes during Sunday's 116-103 win over Minnesota.

Joe continues to play a key role off the bench in Oklahoma City. Over his last six games, he ranks just inside the top-200 players for nine-category formats with averages of 12.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.8 three-pointers in 25.8 minutes per contest.