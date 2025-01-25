Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Isaiah Joe headshot

Isaiah Joe News: Will return against Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 2:17pm

Joe (illness) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.

After missing the Thunder's last two games due to illness, Joe will return to the floor for Sunday's game in Portland. The 25-year-old is having a decent year for Oklahoma City off the bench, averaging 9.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 42.3 percent from the floor and 38.8 percent from deep.

Isaiah Joe
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now