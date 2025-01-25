Isaiah Joe News: Will return against Portland

Joe (illness) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.

After missing the Thunder's last two games due to illness, Joe will return to the floor for Sunday's game in Portland. The 25-year-old is having a decent year for Oklahoma City off the bench, averaging 9.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 42.3 percent from the floor and 38.8 percent from deep.