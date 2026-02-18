Isaiah Livers headshot

Isaiah Livers News: Good to go Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Livers (shoulder) is off the injury report for Thursday's game against the Spurs.

Livers missed the Suns' final three games before the All-Star break, but the 27-year-old has been given clearance to suit up for Thursday's contest. He's appeared in 29 games this season, averaging 2.2 points and 1.9 rebounds across 10.1 minutes.

Isaiah Livers
Phoenix Suns
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Livers
