Isaiah Livers News: Good to go Thursday
Livers (shoulder) is off the injury report for Thursday's game against the Spurs.
Livers missed the Suns' final three games before the All-Star break, but the 27-year-old has been given clearance to suit up for Thursday's contest. He's appeared in 29 games this season, averaging 2.2 points and 1.9 rebounds across 10.1 minutes.
