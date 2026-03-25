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Isaiah Livers News: Inactive for Tuesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Livers (two-way) was inactive Tuesday in the Suns' 125-123 loss to the Nuggets.

Due to terms of his two-way contract, Livers has limited availability at the NBA level. After sitting out Tuesday's contest, Livers will be eligible to play in seven of the Suns' final nine games of the regular season. Even when he suits up for Phoenix, Livers typically hasn't been regularly involved in the rotation. He's seen the floor in 36 of the 43 games in which he has been active, averaging just 9.6 minutes per appearance.

Isaiah Livers
Phoenix Suns
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