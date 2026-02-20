Isaiah Livers News: Plays 10 minutes in loss
Livers registered zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 10 minutes during Thursday's 121-94 loss to the Spurs.
Livers missed the Suns' final three games before the All-Star break with a shoulder issue, but he's back at 100 percent for the Suns. Even with Dillon Brooks suspended for this contest, Livers wasn't able to find much breathing room at forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Livers See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 1864 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 181 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Mailbag: Hold Kuminga, Target Paul Reed, Miles Bridges, Walker Kessler + MoreFebruary 1, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 10January 10, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 7January 7, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Livers See More