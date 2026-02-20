Isaiah Livers News: Plays 10 minutes in loss

Livers registered zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 10 minutes during Thursday's 121-94 loss to the Spurs.

Livers missed the Suns' final three games before the All-Star break with a shoulder issue, but he's back at 100 percent for the Suns. Even with Dillon Brooks suspended for this contest, Livers wasn't able to find much breathing room at forward.