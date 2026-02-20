Isaiah Livers headshot

Isaiah Livers News: Plays 10 minutes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 9:10am

Livers registered zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 10 minutes during Thursday's 121-94 loss to the Spurs.

Livers missed the Suns' final three games before the All-Star break with a shoulder issue, but he's back at 100 percent for the Suns. Even with Dillon Brooks suspended for this contest, Livers wasn't able to find much breathing room at forward.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Livers
