Isaiah Livers headshot

Isaiah Livers News: Rare appearance Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Livers ended with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal across 10 minutes during Saturday's 108-105 loss to Milwaukee.

Livers moved back into the rotation, suiting up for just the third time in the past 13 games. Despite injuries to other players, Livers has been mostly a non-factor, averaging just 0.3 points and 0.8 rebounds in six appearances over the past month.

Isaiah Livers
Phoenix Suns
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