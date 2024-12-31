Isaiah Miller News: All-around production
Miller totaled 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), nine assists, four rebounds and seven steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 126-118 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.
Miller put on a defensive showcase against the Kings, recording a season-high seven steals. The 27-year-old is averaging 2.6 steals per game, snatching the ball from the opponent six times or more in three games for Stockton this season.
Isaiah Miller
Free Agent
