Isaiah Miller News: All-around production

Miller totaled 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), nine assists, four rebounds and seven steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 126-118 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.

Miller put on a defensive showcase against the Kings, recording a season-high seven steals. The 27-year-old is averaging 2.6 steals per game, snatching the ball from the opponent six times or more in three games for Stockton this season.