Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Isaiah Miller headshot

Isaiah Miller News: Impactful as reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Miller generated 13 points (5-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals across 37 minutes of Tuesday's 124-109 loss to Rio Grande Valley in the G League.

Miller accounted for 13 of Austin's 17 bench points while also making significant contributions on the glass and as a defender. The 25-year-old is averaging 13.3 points, and 7.3 rebounds through three G League games this season.

Isaiah Miller
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now