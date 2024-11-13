Isaiah Miller News: Impactful as reserve

Miller generated 13 points (5-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals across 37 minutes of Tuesday's 124-109 loss to Rio Grande Valley in the G League.

Miller accounted for 13 of Austin's 17 bench points while also making significant contributions on the glass and as a defender. The 25-year-old is averaging 13.3 points, and 7.3 rebounds through three G League games this season.