Isaiah Miller News: Leads Austin in G League loss
Miller supplied 21 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 30 minutes in Saturday's 100-96 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle.
Miller led Austin in scoring while coming off the bench in the close loss. Through 11 G League Tip-Off Tournament appearances, the 26-year-old has averaged 17.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.5 assists across 35.0 minutes per game.
Isaiah Miller
Free Agent
