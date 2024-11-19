Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Miller headshot

Isaiah Miller News: Scores double-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Miller delivered 22 points (10-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block across 40 minutes in Tuesday's 120-115 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Miller notched a double-double for the first time in six appearances, with the 22 points and 13 rebounds both representing season-high figures for him. The guard is now fourth on the team in scoring and second in rebounds with averages of 16.8 and 7.8 per game, respectively.

Isaiah Miller
 Free Agent
