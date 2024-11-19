Isaiah Miller News: Scores double-double in win

Miller delivered 22 points (10-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block across 40 minutes in Tuesday's 120-115 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Miller notched a double-double for the first time in six appearances, with the 22 points and 13 rebounds both representing season-high figures for him. The guard is now fourth on the team in scoring and second in rebounds with averages of 16.8 and 7.8 per game, respectively.