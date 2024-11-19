Isaiah Miller News: Scores double-double in win
Miller delivered 22 points (10-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block across 40 minutes in Tuesday's 120-115 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.
Miller notched a double-double for the first time in six appearances, with the 22 points and 13 rebounds both representing season-high figures for him. The guard is now fourth on the team in scoring and second in rebounds with averages of 16.8 and 7.8 per game, respectively.
Isaiah Miller
Free Agent
