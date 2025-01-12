Isaiah Miller News: Solid production off bench

Miller recorded 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist, four steals and a block in 20 minutes during Saturday's 102-92 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Miller has scored in double figures in all 23 of his G League appearances this season, but he hasn't reached the 20-point plateau since Dec. 13. He's averaging 16.2 points per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 29.9 percent from deep.