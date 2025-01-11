Isaiah Mobley Injury: Inactive Friday

Mobley was not available for Friday's 123-97 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes after suffering a calf injury.

Mobley got hurt after a good start to the year in which he had tallied a pair of double-doubles and a 28-point performance. The 25-year-old will continue to work on his recovery, with his exact return date currently unknown. On the other hand, Thierry Darlan should get increased playing time until Mobley is fully fit.