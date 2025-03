Mobley missed Sunday's G League game against the Indiana Mad Ants due to a back injury.

Fantasy managers can consider Mobley as questionable for Tuesday's game against the College Park Skyhawks. Through 16 regular-season games, Mobley holds averages of 16.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers.