Isaiah Mobley headshot

Isaiah Mobley Injury: Out with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 5, 2025 at 9:41am

Mobley didn't play in Saturday's game against the G League Motor City Cruise due to illness.

Mobley can be tagged as day-to-day given the nature of his absence. Max Fiedler drew the start Saturday in Mobley's place, though it's also worth noting the Blue Coats leaned more heavily on the backcourt, involving Judah Mintz and Jared Brownridge more than usual.

