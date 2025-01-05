Isaiah Mobley Injury: Out with illness
Mobley didn't play in Saturday's game against the G League Motor City Cruise due to illness.
Mobley can be tagged as day-to-day given the nature of his absence. Max Fiedler drew the start Saturday in Mobley's place, though it's also worth noting the Blue Coats leaned more heavily on the backcourt, involving Judah Mintz and Jared Brownridge more than usual.
Isaiah Mobley
Free Agent
