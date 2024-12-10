Isaiah Mobley Injury: Suffers thumb injury

Mobley was held out of the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 115-114 loss to the Capital City Go-Go on Monday due to a right thumb sprain.

Mobley didn't look like himself during his team's last matchup Sunday against Capital City, finishing with six points over 22 points on 1-for-8 from the field, so he likely suffered the injury at some point during the clash. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.