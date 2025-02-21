Isaiah Mobley News: Crashes glass in G League win

Mobley racked up 19 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 18 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 107-104 win against the Westchester Knicks.

Mobley dominated the glass Thursday in Delaware's win over Westchester, grabbing 18 boards to go along with 19 points. The 25-year-old forward averages a double-double for the Blue Coats this season, with 18.1 points and 10.0 rebounds per contest.