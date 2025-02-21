Isaiah Mobley News: Crashes glass in G League win
Mobley racked up 19 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 18 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 107-104 win against the Westchester Knicks.
Mobley dominated the glass Thursday in Delaware's win over Westchester, grabbing 18 boards to go along with 19 points. The 25-year-old forward averages a double-double for the Blue Coats this season, with 18.1 points and 10.0 rebounds per contest.
Isaiah Mobley
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now