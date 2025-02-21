Isaiah Mobley News: Double-doubles in return

Mobley (calf) tallied 20 points (9-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block in 20 minutes during Thursday's 123-111 loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Mobley returned to action Thursday after missing time due to a calf injury. The 25-year-old big man is averaging 18.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 blocks in 29.9 minutes across his 10 appearances in 2024-25.