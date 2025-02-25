Isaiah Mobley News: Efficient night in G League

Mobley produced 27 points (11-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 27 minutes Monday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 121-117 loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.

Mobley was aggressive on the offensive end and attempted his most shots from the field since Jan. 31. He's been a force for the Blue Coats of late, putting up 20 or more points in two of his last three matchups, raising his regular-season average to 18.6 points over 12 appearances.