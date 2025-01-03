Isaiah Mobley News: Hauls in 18 rebounds Thursday
Mobley played 34 minutes Thursday during the Blue Coats' 107-104 win over Westchester and compiled 19 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks.
Mobley had a dominant outing versus Westchester as he hauled in a season-high 18 rebounds in addition to leading the team in blocks. He has now compiled a double-double in back-to-back games and six times total across 17 games played so far this season.
Isaiah Mobley
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now