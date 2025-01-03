Isaiah Mobley News: Hauls in 18 rebounds Thursday

Mobley played 34 minutes Thursday during the Blue Coats' 107-104 win over Westchester and compiled 19 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks.

Mobley had a dominant outing versus Westchester as he hauled in a season-high 18 rebounds in addition to leading the team in blocks. He has now compiled a double-double in back-to-back games and six times total across 17 games played so far this season.