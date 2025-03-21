Isaiah Mobley News: Leads Delaware in G League win

Mobley logged 27 points (10-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes during Thursday's 113-103 G League win over the Indiana Mad Ants.

Mobley posted a game-high 27 points, marking his eighth outing with at least 20 points across 33 G League appearances. The 25-year-old is averaging 15.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 three-pointers across 26.9 minutes per game with the Blue Coats.