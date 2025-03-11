Isaiah Mobley News: Leads team in scoring

Mobley (back) recorded 24 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 124-120 loss to the College Park Skyhawks

Mobley returned to action Tuesday after missing Delaware's previous contest due to a back injury. Despite making two threes against College Park, Mobley has struggled with his outside shot this season, converting just 24.1 percent of his 4.6 three-point attempts per game.