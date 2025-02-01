Isaiah Mobley News: Logs double-double in return
Mobley played 24 minutes Friday during Delaware's 115-106 loss versus the Herd and totaled 19 points (6-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, one steal and a block.
Mobley had been sidelined with a calf injury since the team's Jan. 9 loss versus Mexico City but managed to make his return Friday, and he ended up racking up his eight double-double of the season despite coming off the bench. He now averages 14.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 blocks across 20 games played.
Isaiah Mobley
Free Agent
