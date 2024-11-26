Isaiah Mobley News: Notches double-double in G League
Mobley recorded 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 30 minutes Tuesday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 111-101 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.
Mobley led the Blue Coats in both points and rebounds, resulting in his first double-double of the 2024-25 campaign. Tuesday's performance hasn't been the norm for the 25-year-old, who was averaging 8.0 points and 6.7 rebounds through six appearances entering the day.
Isaiah Mobley
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now