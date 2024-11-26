Isaiah Mobley News: Notches double-double in G League

Mobley recorded 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 30 minutes Tuesday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 111-101 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Mobley led the Blue Coats in both points and rebounds, resulting in his first double-double of the 2024-25 campaign. Tuesday's performance hasn't been the norm for the 25-year-old, who was averaging 8.0 points and 6.7 rebounds through six appearances entering the day.