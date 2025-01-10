Isaiah Mobley News: Posts double-double in G League

Mobley recorded 15 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 105-93 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Mobley delivered a variety of stats in his sixth consecutive appearance as a center. The double-double was his seventh of the current campaign, making him his team's leader in that category. Additionally, he remains second on the squad with an average of 8.7 rebounds per contest.